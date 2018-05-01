COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who rammed his pickup truck into two Council Bluffs police vehicles during a chase was taken into custody after being shot by an officer.
Council Bluffs police said in a news release that the pickup entered southbound Interstate 29 soon after the chase around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The truck left I-29 at the H10 interchange and headed north along a frontage road until it returned to the interstate.
Police say the pickup driver then intentionally rammed two police cruisers, and one of the officers shot him.
He was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Two officers were treated at another area hospital and discharged.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.