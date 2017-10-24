ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man apparently shot and killed his wife before taking his own life.
Elkin police said in a news release that officers were called to an apartment late Saturday afternoon. They found 68-year-old Dennis Hutchens and 68-year-old Nancy Hutchens dead.
Police said it appears that Dennis Hutchens shot his wife before killing himself.
Elkin is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Winston-Salem.
