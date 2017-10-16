LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer had little choice but to shoot a 35-year-old man who threatened to kill police and crashed his pickup truck into a patrol vehicle before charging with a gun in his hand toward the officer last week.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Tim Kelly said Monday the wounded man, Vaughan “Charles” Morrill, underwent surgery for wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening following the late Thursday shooting at a residence east of downtown.

Police say it turned out that Morrill was wielding a BB gun and yelled “Die” before he was shot.

The officer, Julien Pappas, is on paid leave pending investigations of the shooting.

Kelly says officers were at the house at the request of a woman who was retrieving belongings and moving out after alleging she had been abused earlier by Morrill.