ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man has been stabbed to death in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis.
Police released few other details. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the stabbing happened early Saturday morning, with a 911 call reporting the stabbing around 3:45 a.m.
Officers who arrived on the scene found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the man’s name or announced any arrested in the case.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Anyone with information on the stabbing is being asked to call CrimeStoppers.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com