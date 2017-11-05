BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a man is dead after being accidentally shot during target practice in Brentwood.
Police aren’t releasing the name of the 51-year-old man from Sandown who was accidentally shot late Saturday afternoon at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area on Pine Road.
CPR was done on the victim until a police officer arrived and then took over until medics arrived. The victim was later pronounced dead.
WMUR-TV reports target shooting is not allowed in the area.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Needles, rats and 2 a.m. rants: A homeless camp next to my yard | My Take
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Police are continuing to investigate.
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com