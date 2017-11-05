BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police say a man is dead after being accidentally shot during target practice in Brentwood.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the 51-year-old man from Sandown who was accidentally shot late Saturday afternoon at the Deer Hill Wildlife Management Area on Pine Road.

CPR was done on the victim until a police officer arrived and then took over until medics arrived. The victim was later pronounced dead.

WMUR-TV reports target shooting is not allowed in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com