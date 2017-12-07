OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died after being shot on the south side of Omaha.
Officers sent to investigate the report of a shooting found the wounded man. Police say he died after being taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
He’s been identified as 32-year-old Matthew Johnson.
No arrests have been reported.
