By
The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died after being shot on the south side of Omaha.

Officers sent to investigate the report of a shooting found the wounded man. Police say he died after being taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

He’s been identified as 32-year-old Matthew Johnson.

No arrests have been reported.

