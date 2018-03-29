BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County police are looking for a man they say beat a dog to death with glass bottles.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police have been unable to locate Jerome Irvin Luedtke Jr. to arrest him on a warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Officers were called to an animal emergency room on Jan. 13 after Luedtke and a female roommate brought their Chihuahua, Ginger, for treatment. The dog was severely beaten.

Police say Luedtke hit the dog with two glass bottles after the animal bit his hand.

Police said the 33-year-old Luedtke and his roommate gave conflicting stories about how the dog was injured.

The dog was euthanized because of extensive injuries.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com