GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Great Falls say a long-running feud may have led to the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found lying in the middle of the street.

Sgt. Jim Wells says officers are questioning two suspects and do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

Police say someone driving near Great Falls High at 3:45 a.m. Friday reported finding the man’s body in the street. Before police arrived, two people transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the victim’s name or his cause of death.