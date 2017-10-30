Share story

By
The Associated Press

MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man fatally stabbed the mother of his three children during a domestic dispute on Long Island.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the victim’s home in Mastic.

Police say Kenneth Smith stabbed 28-year-old Krystal Nash and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A relative in the house called 911 and Nash was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The couple’s three children — a 10-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy — were in the home at the time of the stabbing but were not injured.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say Nash was located in the vehicle in Bellport and arrested on murder charges.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The Associated Press