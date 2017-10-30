MASTIC, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man fatally stabbed the mother of his three children during a domestic dispute on Long Island.
It happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the victim’s home in Mastic.
Police say Kenneth Smith stabbed 28-year-old Krystal Nash and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. A relative in the house called 911 and Nash was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The couple’s three children — a 10-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy — were in the home at the time of the stabbing but were not injured.
Police say Nash was located in the vehicle in Bellport and arrested on murder charges.
Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.