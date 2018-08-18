ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a husband and wife have died in a murder-suicide on Long Island.
Nassau County police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in Elmont around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe 31-year-old Patrick Myrthil shot his 30-year-old wife, Tertue Gregoire, before turning the gun on himself.
