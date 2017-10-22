NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an officer has shot and wounded a man armed with knives in upper Manhattan.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on West 143rd Street while officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person who was attempting suicide.

Police say two officers who arrived at the scene were met at the door by a man armed with two knives.

The officers ordered the man to drop the knives, but police say the man advanced toward the officers who had retreated into the hallway. Police say one of the officers then fired his weapon, striking the man in the leg.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.