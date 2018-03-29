Share story

By
The Associated Press

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A judge on Long Island has been arrested on second-degree burglary charges after entering a neighbor’s home.

Suffolk County District Court Judge Robert Cicale was arrested Thursday morning. Police say he entered the home in East Islip and then fled when he realized there was a resident inside the house.

Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron told Newsday a 23-year-old woman was at the home alone when she heard a noise and saw a man in the house. She then called 911.

Officers responded and arrested Cicale a few blocks away. Cameron said he matched the description given by the woman.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The judge is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The Associated Press