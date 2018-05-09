LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia driver faces charges after police say she struck and killed an inmate on a work detail.

Gwinnett County police said in a news release that 44-year-old Jennifer Adkins hit 22-year-old Hunter O’Conner with her car around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday. O’Conner died at the scene.

Police say O’Conner was following the work detail bus on foot to control approaching traffic when he was hit from behind near an intersection in Lawrenceville.

Investigators determined Adkins, who was alone in her car, was distracted and didn’t see O’Conner. She faces charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, distracted driving and following too closely.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were involved.