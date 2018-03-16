ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a former Cornell University student has been arrested after bomb-making materials and an AR-15 rifle were found in his apartment near the campus.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that 20-year-old Maximilien Reynolds was charged in federal court Friday with possessing a silencer and a destructive device. He was also charged with aiding and abetting the straw purchase of a rifle.

Reynolds was arrested after Ithaca police investigated a tip about suspicious behavior.

A federal complaint said the tip came from an employee at Walmart concerned about materials Reynolds was buying.

Police said the items seized from Reynolds’ apartment included an unassembled AR-15 rifle, a gas mask, a homemade silencer, ammunition and pipes and other equipment for making explosive devices.

Defense attorney Raymond Schlather says Reynolds is “quite ill.”

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com