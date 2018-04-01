WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Police say three people in a pickup truck were injured when a man under the influence of alcohol drove the vehicle into a porch in West Ocean City.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Maryland State Police responded to the crash Saturday afternoon.
Police said when troopers interviewed the driver, 24-year-old Juan Gabriel Caraballo, they smelled alcohol.
Caraballo was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, and two passengers were taken to Atlantic General Hospital with injuries.
Police said in a news release that Caraballo was charged with DUI, negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision. Court records don’t list an attorney.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/