BALDWIN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a reckless driver has crashed into a business and a house on Long Island.
Nassau County police say officers tried to stop 53-year-old Rodney Boone for failing to use his turn signal at 4 a.m. Saturday in Baldwin.
They say Boone kept driving and crashed into a tire and wheel store in Hempstead, causing substantial damage.
Police say he then hit a nearby house, causing a gas leak.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
Boone was arrested on charges including reckless driving and fleeing a police officer. Authorities say he also had an outstanding warrant for violating a family court order in Albany County.
It’s not clear if Boone has a lawyer who could speak for him.
Six people were evacuated from the house due to the gas leak. They were not injured.