AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say the DNA of a man arrested on drug charges in 2016 matches the DNA found 20 years ago on bloody coins and cigarette butts that were next to a dead body, leading Aurora police to believe they’ve finally solved a 1995 killing.
The Aurora Sentinel reported Wednesday that 41-year-old Jimmie Joseph Crank has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Michael Nilsson.
Prosecutors in October charged Crack with second-degree murder and a sentencing enhancer accusing him of committing a crime of violence.
Crank is due in court Dec. 4. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Jail.
Booking documents do not indicate if Crank has hired an attorney.
___
Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/