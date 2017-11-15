AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say the DNA of a man arrested on drug charges in 2016 matches the DNA found 20 years ago on bloody coins and cigarette butts that were next to a dead body, leading Aurora police to believe they’ve finally solved a 1995 killing.

The Aurora Sentinel reported Wednesday that 41-year-old Jimmie Joseph Crank has been arrested in connection to the stabbing death of Michael Nilsson.

Prosecutors in October charged Crack with second-degree murder and a sentencing enhancer accusing him of committing a crime of violence.

Crank is due in court Dec. 4. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Arapahoe County Jail.

Booking documents do not indicate if Crank has hired an attorney.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/