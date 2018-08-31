JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say a Polish man detained in Indonesia’s troubled Papua region on suspicion of links to separatists will be tried there instead of being deported.
Jakub Fabian Skrzypski, 39, described by police as a journalist, was arrested several days ago in Wamena, the capital of the mountainous district of Jayawijaya, following the arrests of five Papuans who had a quantity of ammunition.
Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal says Friday that Skrzypski would be charged with involvement in a treasonous plot.
Indonesia restricts foreign journalists from entering its two easternmost provinces, Papua and West Papua, where a pro-independence insurgency has simmered for decades.
