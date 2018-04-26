NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested a man for a string of burglaries around the state.

Delaware State Police said Thursday they have charged 42-year-old William R. Marsh with 18 felonies and 11 misdemeanors in connection with five burglaries and one attempted burglary between December and March.

Police said Marsh’s targets included a Dunkin Donuts, a Great Clips hair salon, and several restaurants. Police say Marsh is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.