MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a 50-year-old deer hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg with a shotgun in central Indiana.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the shooting happened Saturday evening in Madison County southeast of Anderson. Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find Karl Stratton on the ground with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

A state conservation officer determined that Stratton’s 12-gauge shotgun had accidentally fired as he tried to grab the soft case holding the gun as it was hanging from a branch next to his ladder stand. The shotgun was pointed toward him with the safety off.