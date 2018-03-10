ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Cornell University student was assaulted by a man who also used racial slurs.

The Ithaca Journal reports that the attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the Ivy League campus in upstate New York.

Police say two other students intervened to try to stop the assault and were attacked themselves.

Two of the victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the suspect was a college-age man with dirty blond hair. He was wearing a red and white baseball cap and a New England Patriots jacket.

___

Information from: The Ithaca Journal, http://www.theithacajournal.com