BAILEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in her family’s burned home and they are investigating her death as a homicide.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office released a brief statement Thursday and would not provide more detail.

The fire at the home of Maggie Long and her family took place on Friday.

Authorities have released little information since, calling the case an active arson investigation. It’s not clear when authorities found Long’s body or were able to identify her remains.

A judge issued a gag order this week preventing officials from discussing the investigation.

Officials have said Long was supposed to attend a school concert that night but didn’t show.

The sheriff’s office says it has formed a task force to investigate Long’s death.