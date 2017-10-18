PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police say a set of “new generation bank robbers” stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from bank accounts as part of a check fraud ring.

WPRO News reports that police on Wednesday announced four people were arrested, including a worker at a Citizens Bank branch in North Smithfield. Police say she’s a central figure in the scheme, and they’re looking for at least three more suspects.

Maj. David Lapatin says bank robbers don’t use a gun anymore, but steal money this way.

He says the scheme came to light after a Providence firefighter found thousands of dollars missing from his account.

Lapatin says an investigation found fraudulently cashed checks, many of which involved cities in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Police have asked the FBI to join the investigation.

