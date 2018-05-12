NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 67-year-old woman has been fatally stabbed by her companion in their Bronx apartment.
Officers responding to a 911 call at about 2 a.m. Saturday found Sheila Williams with stab wounds to the leg and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later arrested 60-year-old Tyrone Crawley on charges including murder, manslaughter and assault.
It’s not known if Crawley has an attorney who could speak for him.
The victim’s 39-year-old daughter was also in the apartment and was slashed in the arm. She refused medical attention.