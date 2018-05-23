DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A suburban Davenport man has been arrested after police and the U.S. Postal Service say they intercepted a package containing nearly five pounds of marijuana intended for him.

The Quad-City Times reports that 25-year-old Jermaine Lewis Carter Jr., of Blue Grass, was arrested Monday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp. The felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison for each count. Carter is already serving probation for another drug-related offense.

Officials say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the package Monday, and police received a warrant to open it. Officials say a controlled delivery of it to Carter’s home led to his arrest and that Carter acknowledged the package was for him.

