ORONO, Maine (AP) — Maine police say alcohol is a likely factor in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in an Orono snowbank.

News reports say the body of Alexie Adams, of Orono, was found by a passer-by Saturday morning.

Orono police and the Maine State Police are investigating. Foul play is not suspected.

The office of the Maine Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police are asking for help from the public in determining Adams’ activities on Friday night.