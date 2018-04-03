PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a drug ring spanning two states has been broken up in a sting they call “Operation Grape Juice,” for the street alleged to be the hub of the operation.

The Providence police and Massachusetts State Police say they arrested several people in a heroin and fentanyl trafficking operation that was funneling drugs from Providence into Fall River and New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The Providence Journal reports investigators arrested eight men and raided five houses in Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, seizing $300,000 worth of heroin and fentanyl.

Local police charged 30-year-old Daniel Gonzalez-Ramos and 24-year-old Luis E. Romero Peguero with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Pawtucket police arrested and charged six other people with the same charges.

