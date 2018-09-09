Share story

By
The Associated Press

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian police say three children, their mother and grandmother have been found dead in a house in the city of Perth after a man alerted police.

A police statement said on Monday the children were twin girls aged 2 and their 3-year-old sister. Police have not said how the five died.

A man aged in his 20s alerted police on Sunday morning.

Police said the man was in custody but had not yet been charged.

Homicide detectives and specialist forensic police will comb the address in the suburb of Bedford for evidence and clues to what happened.

