Share story

By
The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Bahrain say four people have been killed and some 20 others were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.

The Interior Ministry said that an “old building” collapsed Tuesday in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.

Police said the injuries were “medium and serious,” without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The police updated the casualty figures Wednesday on Twitter, saying that three bodies were retrieved at the site, while one victim died at a hospital.

The Associated Press