DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Bahrain say four people have been killed and some 20 others were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.
The Interior Ministry said that an “old building” collapsed Tuesday in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain’s capital, Manama.
The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.
Police said the injuries were “medium and serious,” without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.
The police updated the casualty figures Wednesday on Twitter, saying that three bodies were retrieved at the site, while one victim died at a hospital.