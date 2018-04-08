AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.
Emergency responders suspect that the women died from drug overdoses.
Police say they were checking on a residence Saturday evening and got no response to door knocks. They then looked through windows and spotted a woman on a floor. Police said they forced their way in and found two more women on the floor.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still investigating. They haven’t released names, but said all three women were 20-21 years old.