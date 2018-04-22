COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say separate shootings killed three men in Ohio’s capital city, including a double homicide.
Columbus police say two men were found shot to death in a car in an alley on the city’s north side about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The victims haven’t been identified yet.
About an hour later police responding to reports of a shooting found a man identified as Larry Dayton inside a house on the west side. Police say Dayton died shortly thereafter from a gunshot wound. Police are searching for a suspect.
Columbus has had 31 homicides to date this year, slightly behind last year’s record pace of killings.
