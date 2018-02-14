FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 24-year-old man has been fatally shot in Fall River.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired near 408 Main South Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. found the man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are not releasing the man’s identity until his family has been notified of his death.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy. Fall River police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the killing.