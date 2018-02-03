ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two people have been shot in St. Louis, and one has died.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened late Friday night in east-central St. Louis.
Responding officers found a 19-year-old unresponsive. Her condition has not been released. Police say a second victim, a male, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital, but he later died. Police say both had been shot in the chest.
Police had not released more details of the shooting by midday Saturday.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com