COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians have been killed in separate incidents on a two-mile stretch of Interstate 70 near Columbia in central Missouri.

Columbia police says 35-year-old Jerry Martin, of Florissant, was killed Saturday when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked along the interstate. Martin was killed. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, and officials continued Saturday evening to search for the car and driver.

On Friday, police said another pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 a.m. by a semitrailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the Friday crash was not an accident. Police had not released more details of that crash or the name of the person killed by Saturday.

___

This story has been corrected to show Martin was killed Saturday, and the other person was killed Friday.