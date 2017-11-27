NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a married couple were fatally injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in Norfolk. A Norfolk police news release said 65-year-old Leslie Hoffart and 67-year-old Galen Hoffart were hit after they stepped into a roadway. The vehicle driver was identified as 29-year-old Chelsey Foulk, of Norfolk.

Two doctors and a nurse who were at nearby business aided the Hoffarts until paramedics arrived. Police say both Hoffarts died later at a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. They lived in Coleridge.

The accident is being investigated.