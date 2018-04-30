CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead inside a Casa Grande home and another man is wounded in what authorities say could be a homicide-suicide.

Casa Grande police say officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about shots fired.

They say 56-year-old Rick Miller and 27-year-old Arielle Miller were discovered dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old man was found alive, but suffering from a significant gunshot wound.

Police say the younger man was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital and underwent surgery.

His name and condition haven’t been released and police say he isn’t able to provide a statement yet.

Police say early indications are it’s a homicide-suicide, but a possible motive is unclear.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the causes of death.