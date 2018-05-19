SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been killed in the St. Louis suburb of Spanish Lake.

The Louis County Police Department North County Precinct says officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of his family members.

Police had not announced an arrest in the case by Saturday afternoon.