MILBRIDGE, Maine (AP) — Officials in a Maine town say a man who had 17 guns and 45,000 rounds of ammunition stolen in a burglary is offering a reward for their return.

Milbridge Police Chief Lewis Pinkham says the burglary occurred sometime between when the man left for the winter in November and last month, when he returned to discover evidence of a window break-in. The Bangor Daily News reports the victim is offering a $1,000 reward.

The stolen guns include nine rifles, including two black powder rifles, an AR-15 rifle and an M14 rifle.

Authorities say eight pistols were also stolen. Pinkham says the homeowner is retired military and an avid hunter and collector.

Police have no leads. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com