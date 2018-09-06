PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say the 15-year-old student shot and killed outside a Rhode Island high school on the second day of classes was an innocent bystander not involved in any dispute.

Police on Thursday identified the teen killed Wednesday afternoon outside Providence Career and Technical Academy as William Parsons, a student at Central High School. He died at the hospital.

Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements says it appears two young men were walking together and there was an altercation before shots were fired. He says police are confident the gun was never in a school.

Another teenager who went to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound is now considered a suspect and Clements says charges are expected Thursday. That teen’s name hasn’t been released.

A gun has also been recovered.