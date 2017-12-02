Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood on St. Louis’ south side.

The Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at South Spring Avenue and Itaska Street

Police say homicide detectives are investigating.

The victims’ names were not immediately released, and police did not immediately announce any arrests.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

