ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood on St. Louis’ south side.
The Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at South Spring Avenue and Itaska Street
Police say homicide detectives are investigating.
The victims’ names were not immediately released, and police did not immediately announce any arrests.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com