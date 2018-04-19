COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Coventry police say officers saved a person from overdosing while conducting an unrelated drug bust.

The department said the detectives were arresting 37-year-old Samuel Jackson on Wednesday as part of a weeks-long investigation into drug dealing near the Coventry Greenway bike path.

The officers had stopped Jackson’s car and found 14 grams of crack cocaine hidden on a female passenger riding with Jackson. Jackson was charged with possession with intent to deliver and ordered held without bail. It’s not immediately clear if the unnamed passenger was also arrested or if Jackson has a lawyer.

While the officers were dealing with Jackson, police say the driver of another vehicle pulled up seeking help for a passenger that had overdosed and was unresponsive. The officers administered four doses of naloxone and revived him.