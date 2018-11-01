NEW YORK (AP) — Police investigating the mysterious deaths of two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bound bodies washed up in New York City last week say they arrived from Fairfax, Virginia, on Sept. 1.
Police said Thursday that credit card records show 16-year-old Tala Farea and 23-year-old Rotana Farea first stopped in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
The sisters were last seen in Fairfax on Aug. 24. Their bodies were discovered Oct. 24 on the Manhattan waterfront.
Police say there were no signs of trauma and it appeared that they were alive when they went into the water.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
The New York Police Department says there’s no evidence the sisters went anywhere else after arriving in New York. Police wouldn’t say how they traveled or where they stayed.
They were reported missing in Fairfax on Sept. 12.