RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont have located a psychiatric patient who escaped from a Rutland hospital last week.
WCAX-TV reports officials found 20-year-old Robert Ettori safe in Burlington early Sunday. Authorities say Ettori has been returned to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Police were contacted when Ettori left the mental health unit at Rutland Regional around 11 a.m. Wednesday following an altercation with staff. Authorities say Ettori had been scheduled to undergo an evaluation for delusional thoughts.
According to police, no charges have been filed.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com