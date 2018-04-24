LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a dispute between roommates led to the deadly shooting of a man at a house in southwest Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a man in his 40s exited the home and surrendered as Las Vegas police responded Monday morning.

Police say a man in his 30s was found to have been shot in the head at close range. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say it was not immediately clear what caused the dispute. Officers recovered a handgun that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity after family has been notified of his death.

Police did not identify the suspect.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com