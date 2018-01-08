ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a robber broke into an apartment and accidentally shot himself.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery occurred Sunday in Alexandria.

Police said three robbers were involved in the break in. One had an unintentional, self-inflicted wound to the lower body. No one else was injured.

Police said all three robbers fled. It was not clear if they took anything. A helicopter assisted in the search.

