ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say one man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting believed to be the result of road rage.
Witnesses say the two men were involved in a minor collision in Allentown around noon Wednesday. Police say the 32-year-old victim approached the other driver, who grabbed a shotgun and opened fire.
The driver fled the scene and later led police on a chase before he was arrested.
Police say the 36-year-old driver is facing charges of criminal homicide, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and attempting to elude officers.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.