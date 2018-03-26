LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a Lyft driver’s car at gunpoint after an hour-long trip in and around Los Angeles.

Investigators say the three men used the ride hailing app to order the car around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They made two stops before making a final stop in the city of South Pasadena.

The driver told police that one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at him, while another had a silver revolver.

Officials say the driver surrendered his 2010 Honda Accord and personal property and the suspects drove off in the car.

The Los Angeles Times reports Monday that detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Lyft customers’ information.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/