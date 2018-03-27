STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department is handing out $10 grocery gift cards to people who safely walk across the street.
The Advocate reports the Stamford police department handed out 50 gift cards Tuesday to pedestrians who properly crossed the road.
Assistant Police Chief Tom Wuennemann says the initiative is in response to an increase of pedestrian accidents in the area. Four people have been killed in Stamford in the past year.
The gift cards were part of a $1,000 donation to the city police and fire departments from a local Acme Markets.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
Police have also stepped up enforcement in the area against drivers who fail to give pedestrians the right of way. Capt. Diedrich Hohn says officers have written 42 tickets at $92 each since February.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com