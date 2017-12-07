CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Police in a Massachusetts city have returned to visit a terminally ill boy with a special Christmas gift.

The Boston Globe reports police cruisers again filled 2-year-old Edison Cordero’s street in Chelsea on Wednesday. The officers brought a 9-foot Christmas tree, a child-sized police uniform and an electronic police car large enough for Edison to ride in.

Chelsea Police named the car an honorary unit in the city fleet and Edison an honorary police officer.

The Boston Police Department also donated $5,000 for the Corderos for the holidays.

Chelsea Police first visited Edison in November, after his mother asked if just one officer could stop by their home. The entire day shift showed up instead, bringing gifts for the boy who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

