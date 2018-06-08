BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Boston-area restaurant has been charged with secretly video recording customers using the bathroom in his establishment, and police say it may have been going on for years.

Brookline police say Tze Chung, owner of Taam China, was arrested Thursday and faces arraignment Friday.

Police say the video camera may have been in place since 2015 and the 63-year-old Chung may have recorded multiple victims on as many as 20 different days. They released a list of dates and are asking people to contact them if they were in the restaurant on any of these days.

Chung’s sister, Connie, says she doesn’t believe the allegations and thinks her brother was set up, pointing out that other employees and patrons have access to the bathroom.